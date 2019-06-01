Trump Trolls LGBT America

Donald Trump has trolled the LGBT community across the United States on Twitter as the country’s “Pride Month” kicks off.

June is noted as Pride Month in the USA on account of some of the bigger Prides being held then and the original date of the Stonewall riot – whereas with over 100 Prides running from April through to October the UK has more of a long Pride Season.

Having appointed anti-equality judges to the Supreme Court, kicked thousands of serving transgender troops out of America’s armed forces, rolled back legislation in order to make transgender children more vulnerable, and chosen as his Vice President Mike Pence who defines marriage as between one woman and one man, the US President has a record of dire action on LGBT rights and liberation.

Yet he welcomed the new month in with this pair of tweets:

As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

….on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

He tweeted:

He knows what else he’s been doing for the past two and a half years.

You can only assume he’s trying to wind us all up.