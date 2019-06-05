Lambda Awards for Bi Literature

The long-running annual “Lammy” Lambda Literary Awards for 2019 have been presented and this year’s included three bi category winners. Interestingly there was no overlap with the winners at the Bisexual Book Awards from a few days earlier.

Bisexual Fiction

Disoriental by Négar Djavadi, Translated by Tina Kover, Europa Editions

Shortlisted in the category were also:

Bisexual Non-fiction

Out of Step: A Memoir by Anthony Moll, Mad Creek Books / The Ohio State University Press

Shortlisted in the category were also:

Bisexual Poetry

We Play a Game, Duy Doan, Yale University Press

Shortlisted in the category were also:

The full list of award winners is on the Lambda Literary Awards website here.