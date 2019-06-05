Lambda Awards for Bi Literature
The long-running annual “Lammy” Lambda Literary Awards for 2019 have been presented and this year’s included three bi category winners. Interestingly there was no overlap with the winners at the Bisexual Book Awards from a few days earlier.
Bisexual Fiction
Disoriental by Négar Djavadi, Translated by Tina Kover, Europa Editions
Shortlisted in the category were also:
- Behind These Doors: Radical Proposals Book 1, Jude Lucens, Greenwose Books
- The Best Bad Things: A Novel, Katrina Carrasco, MCD / FSG
- Bhopal Dance: A Novel, Jennifer Natalya Fink, University of Alabama Press / FC2
- Jilted, Lilah Suzanne, Interlude Press
- The Origin of Doubt: Fifty Short Fictions, Nathan Alling Long, Press 53
- Palmetto Rose, J.E. Sumerau, Brill / Sense
- The Wild Birds, Emily Strelow, Rare Bird Books / A Barnacle Book
Bisexual Non-fiction
Out of Step: A Memoir by Anthony Moll, Mad Creek Books / The Ohio State University Press
Shortlisted in the category were also:
- Many Love: A Memoir of Polyamory and Finding Love(s), Sophie Lucido Johnson, Simon & Schuster, Inc. / Touchstone
- No Archive Will Restore You, Julietta Singh, Punctum Books / 3Ecologies Imprint
Bisexual Poetry
We Play a Game, Duy Doan, Yale University Press
Shortlisted in the category were also:
- Cenzontle, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, BOA Editions Ltd.
- If They Come for Us, Fatimah Asghar, Random House / One World
- Mad Quick Hand of the Seashore: Love Poems, Frances Donovan, Reaching Press / Createspace
- My Woman Card Is anti-Native & Other Two-Spirit Truths, Xemiyulu Manibusan Tapepechul, CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform
The full list of award winners is on the Lambda Literary Awards website here.