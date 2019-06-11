Euro LGBTI Survey: the Sequel

One of our favourite pieces of queer research is back!

The EU Fundamental Rights Agency is conducting a follow-up to its 2013 survey. When the results of that were published they came not just as a dry set of figures but as a map you could make a plethora of choices about – so getting a really quick and easy visualisation of how people responded to all sorts of questions about their life experiences across 28 countries. At a few clicks you could find how things were different for lesbians from bi women, for people in Northern Europe from Southern or how the legacy of the Iron Curtain does or does not still show itself in LGBTI experience across the continent.

We love that. Research that is wrapped up in arcane language and hidden behind academic paywalls is one thing and has its place, but research that you can play around with and explore while technology helps translate it for you is very a much greater more rewarding thing.

They say: