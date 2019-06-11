Euro LGBTI Survey: the Sequel
The EU Fundamental Rights Agency is conducting a follow-up to its 2013 survey. When the results of that were published they came not just as a dry set of figures but as a map you could make a plethora of choices about – so getting a really quick and easy visualisation of how people responded to all sorts of questions about their life experiences across 28 countries. At a few clicks you could find how things were different for lesbians from bi women, for people in Northern Europe from Southern or how the legacy of the Iron Curtain does or does not still show itself in LGBTI experience across the continent.
We love that. Research that is wrapped up in arcane language and hidden behind academic paywalls is one thing and has its place, but research that you can play around with and explore while technology helps translate it for you is very a much greater more rewarding thing.
They say:
This is the 2nd wave of the European survey of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, and also non-binary, and other gender non-conforming people. The survey is looking for responses from anyone who considers themselves to be LGBTI, who is aged 15 years and above and lives in the European Union, Serbia or North Macedonia.
Your participation in the survey is very important. Your answers will be processed in an anonymous way ensuring that it will not be possible for anyone to identify your answers when the results are presented. You can read more in the privacy statement.
The EU LGBTI Survey is being carried out by the survey company Agilis SA on behalf of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), an agency of the European Union. The FRA helps to ensure that fundamental rights of people living in the EU are protected. It does this by collecting evidence about the situation of fundamental rights across the European Union and providing advice, based on evidence, about how to improve the situation.
The questions will take up to around 20 minutes to answer.