Calling monogamous bi men!

Research Participants Wanted!

Are you a bisexual man in a long-term, monogamous relationship? Could you spare an hour for a one-to-one conversation for counselling research?

I am conducting research into the experiences of bisexual men who are in a long-term, monogamous relationship with someone who is not bisexual. The study is intended for counsellors and psychotherapists, to increase their awareness of the lives and relationships of bisexual men.

You can help with this study if:

• you identify as bisexual and are over 21;

• your partner is not bisexual;

• you have been in your current relationship for at least 3 years;

• your partner has known that you are bisexual for at least 3 years;

• you feel able to talk about your sexuality and relationship;

• you are fluent in spoken English; and

• you live in England or Wales.

To volunteer, or for more information, please email 1622121@chester.ac.uk