Bi Diary: 17-23 June 2019

Welcome to our weekly roundup of what’s on around Bi Britain.

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Mozarts, Walter Road. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse pub, across Princess Street from Manchester Town Hall. They are normally in one of the little rooms to the back right of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

Saturday sees Prides in Exmouth and Lancaster. Neither has a super-local bi group though Lancaster is in travelling distance of BiPhoria.

Sunday it’s the turn of Birmingham whose bi group have a coffee meet at Damascena coffee shop, Portman House, 5-7 Temple Row West, from 1.30pm to around 4.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!