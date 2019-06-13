Ecuador joins the marriage club

Ecuador is set to be the fifth country in South America to legalise same-sex marriage.

The step comes following a supreme court ruling in the country – which reinforces the court ruling a year ago by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

The lack of implementation of that decision in Ecuador is just one of many countries yet to act on the international ruling.

The country’s constitutional court ruled in favour of the change by a 5 votes to 4 margin yesterday.

With the more local court ruling this time, implementation might come as soon as the next week. It would make Ecuador the 29th country to have at least some legalisation of same-sex marriage – though some like the UK have varied regulations: UK same-sex marriages are not recognised in Northern Ireland and have different legislation in England and Wales from in Scotland.