‘Porn ban’ pushed back again

The UK government’s plan run an extensive internet censorship programme has come up against reality again – and the can kicked further down the road.

The block on material deemed pornographic had been due to come in on July 15th – itself a postponement of an original April 2018 start date.

Now the law will come into force… er… later…

We have worried here before about what is deemed ‘pornographic’. Institutional and social biphobia, homophobia and transphobia is likely to mean that LGBT-positive content is deemed more offensive than equivalent cishetero porn.

It’s a weird little law that only affects sites where more than a third of the site content is deemed to qualify as porn – so all the sexual imagery posted by users to sites like Twitter or Reddit wouldn’t count because there is so much other material on each of them. Yet small sites that may have better ethical codes in what they produce and how will be beyond the pale. Given the comparative draw and reach of small sites and the big social media hubs that the law leaves untouched, it will surely fail entirely in its supposed intent – while taking down a flurry of small businesses in the UK.

Meanwhile anyone who wants to use a virtual private network to make it look like they are using the internet from somewhere outside the UK will be entirely within their rights to browse the sites the law seeks to block.