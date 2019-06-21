The Bi Week Ahead: 24-30 June 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And we are getting in to the last days of the month so a little quieter than most weeks. But there’s still a good smattering of events to report!

Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at Opening Doors London, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA. That’s the place that used to be AgeUK.

Wednesday is the monthly meet of Glasgow bi group, who meet at from 7pm, Bi Glasgow meets at The Space 257 London Road. More about them here.

On Thursday in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.

Saturday is Colchester LGBT Pride – there hasn’t been a bi group there for a little while now but there is enough local queer infrastructure that one could happen. Perhaps you’re the one to get it started? If so check out our resources page for some top tips.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!