Belfast breaks new ground

Belfast city hall is to fly the rainbow flag for Pride.

That’s August 3rd locally.

We don’t get all a fluster about rainbow flags at BCN – bi+ flags get us all a-quiver but normally rainbow flags are less of a thrill. We’ve seen a lot of them. But this is Northern Ireland – the corner of the UK where same-sex marriage is still not legal.

This is somewhere where the rainbow alone is still a great leap forward. Well done, Belfast. We look forward to seeing it in six weeks’ time.