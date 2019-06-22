APA apologises for calling LGBT “sexual deviation”

The American Psychoanalytic Association (APsaA) has issued an apology for their actions in the 1960s, classifying same-sex attraction as sexual deviation in its Diagostic and Statistical Manual and conflating transgender identities with bisexuality and homosexuality.

The classification in the DSM led to many people being coerced into using traumatic and harmful methods to “cure” homosexual desires and non-conforming gender identities. This belief also contributed to widespread discrimination and prejudice in housing, employment, healthcare, and in society at large.

“Regrettably some of that era’s understanding of homosexuality (sic) and gender identity can be attributed to the American psychoanalytic establishment,” said Lee Jaffe, president of APsaA. “It is long past time to recognize and apologize for our role in the discrimination and trauma caused by our profession.

“While APsaA is now proud to be advocating for sexual and gender diversity, we all know that hearing the words ‘we are sorry’ is important to healing past trauma,” said Jaffe.

APsaA has shifted in recent times including lobbying for same-sex marriage and against ‘conversion therapy’.