First Amritsar Pride to be Bi led

News of Pride in India: Amritsar is to have its first ever LGBT Pride today.

The event is hoped to draw around 100 marchers, and is led by two 18-year-old organisers.

One is a young bi woman, the other is a cishetero male ally.

Ridham Chadha told the press she had come out to her family and “neither opposed nor openly discussed it,” while her fellow organiser Ramit Seth said they had “asked views of a lot of people about LGBTQ in Amritsar and their reply was not in acceptance or denial but majority of them reluctantly said it’s normal”, reports the Times of India.