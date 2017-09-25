Local Groups
|There are a variety of local bi meets across the country. They are mostly either held in community centres or in public spaces like pubs and cafes. Some are more focused on social support, others on socialising. Please note the local groups, events, websites and email lists linked to here are not run by BCN.
Our “diary box” in the side column on each page of the website covers the advertised dates of upcoming bi meetings, but check with groups in case an individual event has been cancelled or postponed.
Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!
Local Bi Groups
Nationwide Groups
Other Bi Sites
Email Networks
Bi Blogging
In-depth listings:
BIRMINGHAM
Birmingham Bi Group – meeting 2nd Tues of each month. At LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus B1 1EQ from 7.30. Web: brumbigroup.wordpress.com Twitter: @brumbigroup / 07946 821394.
Coffee meet every 4th Sunday from 13:30 onwards. Yorks Bakery Cafe, 29 Stephenson Street, Birmingham B2 4BH, look for the unicorn.
Bi Boardgaming each Fri night, 730pm at LGBT centre.
BRIGHTON
Brighton Both Ways – monthly coffee meets, see facebook group “brighton bothways”, phone or text 07505 385094, or see www.brightonbothways.org.uk
BRISTOL
BiVisible – meet 2nd Weds of month at Hydra Books, 7pm. Follow @bristolbivis on twitter or see www.bivisiblebristol.co.uk
CARDIFF
Bi Cardiff meets 1st Thursday every month, 6:30pm, Quaker Meeting House, Charles Street. Open socials from 7.45pm in The Prince of Wales (Wetherspoons), St. Mary’s Street. For details contact [email protected], text: 07982 308812 or join us on facebook.
DERBY
No longer meeting. Bi Group used to meet at Derbyshire Friend LGBT centre. tinyurl.com/biderby
EAST MIDLANDS
East Mids Bi Network – email network, with social meet-ups arranged through the email list – to join send a blank email to [email protected]
EDINBURGH
Bi & Beyond – meets 9 Howe St, on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month 6:30pm. facebook.com/biandbeyond
GLASGOW
Bi Glasgow – 1st Tuesday of month, 7pm-9pm, at THT, 134 Douglas Street. wordpress.biscotland.org
HAMPSHIRE
BiWessex – Regular social meet-ups mainly in Southampton and Winchester. Email [email protected] or see fb.com/BiWessex
IRELAND
Bi Irish – organises bi meets in Dublin, Cork, Belfast & more. Find out more at www.facebook.com/DublinBiIrish
LEEDS
Leeds Bi Group – Pub Meet 1st Tues of month, 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Talky space – 2nd Wed of month, 7pm at Mesmac centre. See fb.com/leedsbigroup tweet @leedsbigroup or www.leedsbigroup.org.uk
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool Bi+ on hiatus at present, back in the summer liverpoolbis.wix.com/livbis
LONDON & SURROUNDS
Bi Coffee London – bi.tocotox.org/bicoffeelondon – meet 1st Sat of the month, 3-6pm, Leon cafe, Spitalfields Market nr Liverpool Street Station. Twitter: @bicoffeelondon
Bi Meetup – 4th Thurs, a pub social meet once a month in a Soho bar. Web: lgbtfriends.meetup.com/145/
Bi Underground – monthly bis and friends pub night. Second Tuesday of each month from 6pm. For more info see www.bisexualunderground.com
Bi The Way: for over-50s. Meet on the fourth Monday of each month from 6 to 8pm at Opening Doors, Tavis House, 1-6 Tavistock Square, London WC1H 9NA
MANCHESTER
Bi Coffee BiPhoria’s coffee meet third Sun 1pm at Vienna Coffee House, Mosley St.
BiPhoria! – bi social/support group, meets 1st Tues monthly, 7.30pm, at LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond St, Manchester M1 5HF. www.biphoria.org.uk Email: [email protected]; Twitter: @biphoria
Bi Drinks BiPhoria’s pub meet third Tues 8pm at the Waterhouse. Look for the lion.
Bi Boardgames LGBT Foundation, 2nd Friday of the month, 730 – 930pm
BCN magazine – meetings and stuffing nights for the mailouts are in the city. Join us? Use the contact us page.
Bi Series – “every 2 months” themed bi discussion workshops, at LGBT Foundation. lgbt.foundation/bi
NEWCASTLE
NewBi+NE is on hiatus, while seeking new venue. See facebook.com/NewBine or email [email protected]
NOTTINGHAM
BiTopia meets 2nd Thursday of month at 7:30pm in the Lord Roberts pub, see nottinghambi.wordpress.com/bitopia/
Nottingham Bi-Women email list groups.yahoo.com/group/nbwg/ or call Margret on 0115 956 8810
READING
Bi Group – 3.30-5.30pm, second Sat of month, at Support-U centre, 15 Castle St.
SHEFFIELD
Sheffield BiSocial – meets intermittently. fb.com/groups/242100959262106/
SWANSEA
Bi Swansea – meets 3rd Tuesday every month, 7:45pm, front bar, Mozarts, Walter Road. Ask for Ele at the Pagan Moot in the main bar. Coffee meets last Sunday monthly, at The Kindercafe (except bank holidays), 12 noon -2pm, families welcome. Email: [email protected] Text: 07982 308812; or on Facebook.
TELFORD
Bis Around The Wrekin. Not currently meeting, facebook page continues though. www.tinyurl.com/wrekinbis
WALES
Bi Cymru / Wales – the all-Wales social support network for bisexual people and those who think they may be bi. Also runs campaigns, training on bi issues for organisations in Wales, events such as BiFest Wales. Email: [email protected]: 07982 308812. Email list: uk.groups.yahoo.com/group/biwales/ Post: c/o Diverse Cymru, 3rd Floor, Alexandra House, 307-315 Cowbridge Road East, Cardiff, CF5 1JD.
WOLVERHAMPTON
Third Way is on hiatus. Contact LGBT Network c/o Martha 01902 425 092. www.facebook.com/thirdwaybigroup
Never been to a bi group before?
- For the coffee / pub type meetups (eg Brighton, Manchester, London, Bristol, Nottingham) try Hannah’s guide here.
- For the “talky space” meetups in community centres (eg Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh), there’s Jen’s guide here.
- Thinking of starting a group? Check out our A-Z…
hi do you do group on wedi will be in soho if you want to meet up
Hi Sean. We don’t run any of the groups listed, as is noted at the top of the page. Clicking through to the local groups for a given area will let you know about any extra / changed meeting dates that our weekly listings might have missed.