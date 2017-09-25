Local Groups

In-depth listings:

BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham Bi Group – meeting 2nd Tues of each month. At LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus B1 1EQ from 7.30. Web: brumbigroup.wordpress.com Twitter: @brumbigroup / 07946 821394.

Coffee meet every 4th Sunday from 13:30 onwards. Yorks Bakery Cafe, 29 Stephenson Street, Birmingham B2 4BH, look for the unicorn.

Bi Boardgaming each Fri night, 730pm at LGBT centre.

BRIGHTON

Brighton Both Ways – monthly coffee meets, see facebook group “brighton bothways”, phone or text 07505 385094, or see www.brightonbothways.org.uk

BRISTOL

BiVisible – meet 2nd Weds of month at Hydra Books, 7pm. Follow @bristolbivis on twitter or see www.bivisiblebristol.co.uk

CARDIFF

Bi Cardiff meets 1st Thursday every month, 6:30pm, Quaker Meeting House, Charles Street. Open socials from 7.45pm in The Prince of Wales (Wetherspoons), St. Mary’s Street. For details contact [email protected], text: 07982 308812 or join us on facebook.

DERBY

No longer meeting. Bi Group used to meet at Derbyshire Friend LGBT centre. tinyurl.com/biderby

EAST MIDLANDS

East Mids Bi Network – email network, with social meet-ups arranged through the email list – to join send a blank email to [email protected]

EDINBURGH

Bi & Beyond – meets 9 Howe St, on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month 6:30pm. facebook.com/biandbeyond

GLASGOW

Bi Glasgow – 1st Tuesday of month, 7pm-9pm, at THT, 134 Douglas Street. wordpress.biscotland.org

HAMPSHIRE

BiWessex – Regular social meet-ups mainly in Southampton and Winchester. Email [email protected] or see fb.com/BiWessex

IRELAND

Bi Irish – organises bi meets in Dublin, Cork, Belfast & more. Find out more at www.facebook.com/DublinBiIrish

LEEDS

Leeds Bi Group – Pub Meet 1st Tues of month, 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Talky space – 2nd Wed of month, 7pm at Mesmac centre. See fb.com/leedsbigroup tweet @leedsbigroup or www.leedsbigroup.org.uk

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool Bi+ on hiatus at present, back in the summer liverpoolbis.wix.com/livbis

LONDON & SURROUNDS

Bi Coffee London – bi.tocotox.org/bicoffeelondon – meet 1st Sat of the month, 3-6pm, Leon cafe, Spitalfields Market nr Liverpool Street Station. Twitter: @bicoffeelondon

Bi Meetup – 4th Thurs, a pub social meet once a month in a Soho bar. Web: lgbtfriends.meetup.com/145/

Bi Underground – monthly bis and friends pub night. Second Tuesday of each month from 6pm. For more info see www.bisexualunderground.com

Bi The Way: for over-50s. Meet on the fourth Monday of each month from 6 to 8pm at Opening Doors, Tavis House, 1-6 Tavistock Square, London WC1H 9NA

MANCHESTER

Bi Coffee BiPhoria’s coffee meet third Sun 1pm at Vienna Coffee House, Mosley St.

BiPhoria! – bi social/support group, meets 1st Tues monthly, 7.30pm, at LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond St, Manchester M1 5HF. www.biphoria.org.uk Email: [email protected]; Twitter: @biphoria

Bi Drinks BiPhoria’s pub meet third Tues 8pm at the Waterhouse. Look for the lion.

Bi Boardgames LGBT Foundation, 2nd Friday of the month, 730 – 930pm

BCN magazine – meetings and stuffing nights for the mailouts are in the city. Join us? Use the contact us page.

Bi Series – “every 2 months” themed bi discussion workshops, at LGBT Foundation. lgbt.foundation/bi

NEWCASTLE

NewBi+NE is on hiatus, while seeking new venue. See facebook.com/NewBine or email [email protected]

NOTTINGHAM

BiTopia meets 2nd Thursday of month at 7:30pm in the Lord Roberts pub, see nottinghambi.wordpress.com/bitopia/

Nottingham Bi-Women email list groups.yahoo.com/group/nbwg/ or call Margret on 0115 956 8810

READING

Bi Group – 3.30-5.30pm, second Sat of month, at Support-U centre, 15 Castle St.

SHEFFIELD

Sheffield BiSocial – meets intermittently. fb.com/groups/242100959262106/

SWANSEA

Bi Swansea – meets 3rd Tuesday every month, 7:45pm, front bar, Mozarts, Walter Road. Ask for Ele at the Pagan Moot in the main bar. Coffee meets last Sunday monthly, at The Kindercafe (except bank holidays), 12 noon -2pm, families welcome. Email: [email protected] Text: 07982 308812; or on Facebook.

TELFORD

Bis Around The Wrekin. Not currently meeting, facebook page continues though. www.tinyurl.com/wrekinbis

WALES

Bi Cymru / Wales – the all-Wales social support network for bisexual people and those who think they may be bi. Also runs campaigns, training on bi issues for organisations in Wales, events such as BiFest Wales. Email: [email protected]: 07982 308812. Email list: uk.groups.yahoo.com/group/biwales/ Post: c/o Diverse Cymru, 3rd Floor, Alexandra House, 307-315 Cowbridge Road East, Cardiff, CF5 1JD.

WOLVERHAMPTON

Third Way is on hiatus. Contact LGBT Network c/o Martha 01902 425 092. www.facebook.com/thirdwaybigroup