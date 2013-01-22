Pride
Join bisexuals, partners, friends and allies marching under the pink, purple and blue bi flag at LGBT Pride festivals in the summer of 2019!
Dates we know about already are listed below. If you’re organising a stall or parade entry please let us know.
For some of these – marked on the list with an asterix (*) there’s a local bi group associated with them, though we don’t always know about a bi parade entry, stall or suchlike.
But at those Prides at least, even if you miss the Pride march itself there’s a local bi social and / or support meetups the rest of the year round.
- April 13: Bury Pride * – BiPhoria
- May 4: Swansea Pride * – BiCymru
- May 25: Birmingham Pride * – Brum Bis
- May 25: Rochdale Pride * – BiPhoria
- June 1: Oxford Pride
- June 1: Northumberland Pride
- June 8: Blackpool Pride * – BiPhoria
- June 8: Coventry Pride * – Brum Bis
- June 15: Edinburgh Pride
- June 16: Stoke on Trent Pride * – Brum Bis
- June 20: Dublin Pride – running through to the 29th
- June 22: Exmouth Pride
- June 22: Lancaster Pride * – BiPhoria
- June 29: Colchester Pride
- July 6: Pride London
- July 6: Tameside Pride * – BiPhoria
- July 12: Sparkle trans pride festival – Manchester * – BiPhoria
- July 13: Banbury Pride
- July 13: Bristol Pride
- July 13: Croydon Pride
- July 13: Worksop Pride
- July 13: Worthing Pride * – Bothways
- July 14: Barnsley Pride
- July 20: Trans Pride weekend in Brighton * – Bothways
- July 20: Eastbourne Pride
- July 20: Folkestone Pride
- July 20: Hull Pride * – Leeds Bi Group
- July 21: Chesterfield Pride * – Sheffield Bis
- July 27: Norwich Pride
- July 27: Oldham Pride * – BiPhoria
- July 27: Salisbury Pride
- July 27: Sheffield Pride * – Sheffield Bis
- July 28: Stockport Pride * – BiPhoria
- August 3: Brighton Pride * – Bothways
- August 4: Leeds Pride * – Leeds Bi Group
- August 10: Chester Pride * – BiPhoria
- August 10: Perthshire Pride
- August 10: Swindon & Wiltshire Pride
- August 11: Wakefield Pride * – Leeds Bi Group
- August 17: Doncaster Pride
- August 17: Pride Glasgow
- August 17: Warwickshire Pride
- August 23-26: Manchester Pride * – BiPhoria
- August 24-26: Cardiff Mardi Gras * – BiCymru
- August 24: Cornwall Pride
- August 24: Walsall Pride * – Brum Bis
- August 31: Pride in Newry
- August 31: Reading Pride
- September 7: Eastleigh Pride
- September 7: Totnes Pride
- September 14: Basildon Pride
- September 14: Milton Keynes Pride
Events marked with a * mean there is a local bi group in the area who are likely to be present whether with a stall, meetup, or banner waving group on the parade.
If you’ve never been to an LGBT (lesbian, gay, bi & trans) Pride event before and wonder what to expect here are a couple of stories from past issues of BCN that talk about what it’s like:
- Taking the Plunge: Drew and Celine’s first Pride
- Walking with Pride: Hannah’s tips for marchers