Join bisexuals, partners, friends and allies marching under the pink, purple and blue bi flag at LGBT Pride festivals in the summer of 2019!

Dates we know about already are listed below. If you’re organising a stall or parade entry please let us know.

But at those Prides at least, even if you miss the Pride march itself there’s a local bi social and / or support meetups the rest of the year round.

Events marked with a * mean there is a local bi group in the area who are likely to be present whether with a stall, meetup, or banner waving group on the parade.

If you’ve never been to an LGBT (lesbian, gay, bi & trans) Pride event before and wonder what to expect here are a couple of stories from past issues of BCN that talk about what it’s like: