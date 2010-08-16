BCN Through Your Letterbox!

This website gives you a taste of BCN, but for the latest content you need to subscribe to the printed edition. It’s the best way we can keep BCN viable as a printed publication and free from pressure from advertisers.

The bimonthly journal of the UK bi movement, BCN costs £12 a year (6 issues) in the UK (and we offer an £10 unwaged rate). There is a supporter’s rate of £15 if you can afford it to help us with the costs of promoting the magazine and awareness of the bi community, and a super-supporter rate of £30 if you can afford to be that bit more generous. The standard rate for organisations and institutions is £30. Again, if you can afford more, it will be used to raise awareness and for outreach projects, as well as to subsidise those £10 subscriptions which we lose a little money on.

Auto-renewing

subscription

Choose a subscription rate Standard UK : £12.00 GBP – yearly Supporter UK : £15.00 GBP – yearly Super-Supporter UK : £30.00 GBP – yearly



One-off &

International

subscriptions

Subscribe Standard (UK) £12.00 GBP Unwaged (UK) £10.00 GBP Supporter (UK) £15.00 GBP Super-Supporter (UK) £30.00 GBP Organisations Rate (UK) £30.00 GBP EU Destinations (Individual) £30.00 GBP USA / Canada (Individual) £35.00 GBP Organisations Rate (non-UK) £40.00 GBP Rest of the World £40.00 GBP





Subscribe online using PayPal