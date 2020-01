BiCamp will be back this Spring!

The annual weekend away (partly) under canvas for bis and allies will run May 28th to 31st. As in the past two years it will be held at Kinver Scout Camp in Staffordshire.

Tickets go on sale soon though our coverage from last year’s event or the first year’s BiCamp will give you some idea what to expect.

You can attend as a day visitor or there are (shared) log cabin spaces to stay in too.