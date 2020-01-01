The Bisexual Agenda – the start of 2020

Welcome to our what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month so a little quieter than most weeks. It’s the start of the month so there’s lots going on!

2020’s Bi agenda kicks of on Thursday January 2nd with the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Saturday it’s London Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.

Tuesday is very busy! Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.

Manchester’s bi talky space meeting BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 730pm. More about BiPhoria here.

Also that night Leeds bi group meet for a beer and a natter from 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Look for the purple unicorn.

On Wednesday it’s back to Leeds for the Bi Group’s talky space meeting at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard. That runs 7pm-9pm. More about Leeds bi group here.

In Nottingham on Thursday January 9th it’s the BiTopia pub social meet, they will be at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).

And finally, Birmingham‘s fortnightly Bi Boardgames evening is on Friday January 10th at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. They’ll be gaming from 6.30pm.

Never been to a bi group before?