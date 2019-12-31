17 Years Late: Civil Partnership Equality

The first mixed-sex civil partnerships are being registered today. Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, whose court case overturned the sexist barrier that had existed in law since 2004, are the first of no doubt very many couples to register – with the law expected to follow suit in Scotland soon and with same-sex marriage becoming an option in Northern Ireland early next month.

Civil partnerships were introduced in 2004 for same-sex couples only, but the Act which brought them forward was based on a 2002 bill which had included provision for mixed-sex couples to register their partnerships as well.

The Labour government at the time asked the peer who introduced that bill in the House of Lords to withdraw his proposal on the promise that it would instead be brought forward as government legislation and on a promise that it would then be ensured adequate time to progress.

However they quietly excluded mixed-sex couples from the proposals as presented, wanting to make civil partnerships a blurry mirror of marriage for ‘gay’ couples.

In 2013 there was a serious attempt to include mixed sex civil partnerships as part of the same-sex marriage legislation for Wales and England, but Conservative and Labour members blocked it.

So here’s to what we should have had in 2002. Overdue but welcome.