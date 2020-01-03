And Layla Makes Three

Another MP has come out – the first to do so as pansexual.

MPs coming out isn’t big news these days if they are gay but it is still very rare for MPs to come out as any of the labels under the bi umbrella. Indeed currently there are only two others in the House of Commons.

Layla Moran, the Lib Dem MP for Oxford West and Abingdon who is seen as a front-runner in the party’s current leadership campaign, came out today as the hatemonger wing of the press sought to make a story of her relationship.

She observes that the most recent person to capture her heart just turned out to be a woman. “I’m really proud of it. I’m in a really happy, loving, stable relationship. She’s amazing and I’m really lucky,” she told the Guardian.

She’s not a great fan of labels but the one she says she feels most comfortable with is pansexual.

That puts her in a very small circle of just three MPs indentifying with bi+ labels out of nearly fifty LGBT MPs in the current parliament – unlike in mainstream society, in parliament it seems you’re far more likely to identify as gay or lesbian than bi.

The reasons for that likely include the stereotypical perception of bis as “indecisive” or “playing for the other team” – not attributes often celebrated in the UK’s deeply partisan political system, where fluidity and understanding of different perspectives are frowned on.

In a further interview with Pink News Moran, currently President of her party’s LGBT+ campaigns group, goes on to reflect on her relationship in a way many of us will relate to from our first romance with someone of a gender we didn’t expect:

“It wasn’t really something I had done before or considered before, but sometimes when you meet the right person, it just kind of happens.” “It did make me think: have I always been attracted to women? Was this something I was hiding before?”

And what does being pan mean for her?

“Pansexuality, to me, means it doesn’t matter about the physical attributions of the person you fall in love with, it’s about the person themselves. “It doesn’t if they’re a man or a woman or gender non-conforming, it doesn’t matter if they identify as gay or not. In the end, these are all things that don’t matter – the thing that matters is the person, and that you love the person.”

We’ll be watching her alongside arch-Brexiteer Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative, Shrewsbury) and shadow cabinet member Cat Smith (Labour, Lancaster). Of the three, Moran was the only one to tweet about Bi Visibility Day last September – a promising sign for the future.

A previous Liberal Democrat leadership contest gave us the more awkward coming-out of Simon Hughes as bisexual.

The different ways Hughes and Moran talk about their sexuality reflect the wider social changes in the years since Hughes became an MP in 1983 or even since he was forced out of the closet in 2006.