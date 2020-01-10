More Sex Ed

Sex Education returns to Netflix next week, with season two landing on January 17th.

In the first season Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set up an amateur sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

Now Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary School is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Somehow in all of this the first season managed not to have any bi plotlines. Surely in season two that will all change? Either way we’ll have more of awesome bi actress Gillian Anderson as Otis’ mum.