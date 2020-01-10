More Workplace Biphobia in Court

Just last week in the UK the courts ruled on an employee told to pretend not to be bisexual if he wanted to keep his job.

ProjectQ Atlanta online news magazine reports a similar case in the USA. Radio DJ, William Choate – stage name Cadilac Jack – says he was bullied for being bisexual by his boss, and is seeking US$730,000 in lost earnings from his Kicks 101.5FM radio show.

In a well-worn biphobic cliche, his boss said Choate was really gay, he claims.

US$730,000 would put the £8,000 in the UK case to shame.

Cumulus Media dispute his claims and say he was fired for inappropriate behaviour at a public event.

One to watch?