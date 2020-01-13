The Bisexual Agenda: 13 – 19 January 2020
Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.
This Bi week kicks off on Tuesday night in London, when Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.
Also that night Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.
Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.
And Sunday sees Manchester‘s bi coffee meetup, at the Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street opposite City Art Gallery from 1pm. Looks for the table with the cuddly lion (about the size of a mug of tea).
Never been to a bi group before?
- For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.
- Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.
- For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here.
Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups.
Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!