The Bisexual Agenda: 13 – 19 January 2020

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.

This Bi week kicks off on Tuesday night in London, when Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.



And Sunday sees Manchester‘s bi coffee meetup, at the Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street opposite City Art Gallery from 1pm. Looks for the table with the cuddly lion (about the size of a mug of tea).

Never been to a bi group before?