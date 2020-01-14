Court rules against inaction on hate crime

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against the Lithuanian government in a groundbreaking case brought following inaction on hate crime.

ILGA reports on the outcome of the court case Beizaras and Levickas v. Lithuania where the respondents are a male couple, one of who shared a photo of the pair kissing on social media.

The post attracted hundreds of negative or hateful comments, including threats against the couple. But police refused to act leaving the men both unsupported and unable to take any legal action against the people spewing hate against them directly.

The courts ruled Lithuania is in breach of the European Convention of Human Rights in articles 8 (right to a private life), 13 (right to effective remedy) and especially article 14 (on discrimination).

The ECHR ruling underlines that same-sex relationships are now seen legally by the court as a normal part of family life, as well as the rights of individual people in countries covered by the ECHR to openly identify as bisexual, gay or other sexuality minority groups.

“Today’s judgment is ever more important in establishing State’s positive obligations in tackling hate speech against LGBTI people in Lithuania and across Council of Europe member States amidst the rise in hate in a number of countries,” said Arpi Avetisyan, Senior Litigation Officer, ILGA-Europe.

“The Court was clear that such ‘undisguised calls on attack’ on the persons’ physical and mental integrity require protection by the criminal law and public authorities must apply the law without discrimination. We hope this judgment will be implemented duly and promptly ensuring equality and safety for the LGBTI community in Lithuania.”