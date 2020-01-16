Bi under 25?
Self-Injury in young Bisexual People: A Longitudinal investigation (SIBL)
Warning: discussion of difficult and potentially triggering subjects of sexuality and self-injury.
The SIBL research project aims to investigate the psychological experiences that are associated with non-suicidal self-injury amongst young bisexual people.
The researchers from the University of Manchester tell us:
We aim to investigate this relationship by asking participants to complete an online survey once a a week for six weeks.
If you are
– aged 16 to 25 years old
and
– have experienced non-suicidal thoughts or urges to self-injure and/or have self-injured with no suicidal intent within the last six months
and
– identify as bisexual or as attracted to more than one gender
…then you may be eligible to take part in the study.
To find out more, visit http://man.ac.uk/9YjBjj or email SIBL@manchester.ac.uk!