The Bisexual Agenda 20 – 26 January

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month so a little quieter than most weeks. It’s the start of the month and there’s lots going on

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Mozarts, Walter Road. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at Via, halfway along Canal Street. They are normally in one of the little corners to the back upstairs left of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

On Thursday in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.

Birmingham‘s fortnightly Bi Boardgames evening is on Friday at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. They’ll be gaming from 6.30pm.

On Sunday it’s back to Birmingham whose bi group have a coffee meet at Warehouse Cafe, 54-57 Allison Street, from 1.30pm to around



Never been to a bi group before?