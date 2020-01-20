Northern Ireland Consults on Same-Sex Marriage

The UK government has launched a consultation on two issues: same-sex religious marriage and the appropriate protections, and conversion entitlements in Northern Ireland.

This consultation follows the changes to the law in Northern Ireland which came into effect on 13 January 2020, and mean that same-sex civil marriage and mixed-sex civil partnerships are now legal in Northern Ireland.

This consultation will run for five weeks and opens on 20 January 2020 and closes at 11.45pm on 23 February 2020.

Read more and take part here.