SF BiCon ready to roll

San Francisco’s first BiCon kicks off next weekend.

It’s a two day long event – originally it was to happen last autumn but the momentum behind the vent grew hugely and it became a bigger event, a little later.

A host of speakers include veteran activists and writers like Mimi Hoang, Julia Serano and Carol Queen, with a dazzling array of panels making up the daytime programme.

The first day of the conference is the start of LGBT History Month here in the UK and the event kicks off with a Bi History panel led by Lani Ka’ahumanu.

They’ve brought a pun we’ve not seen before, just when we thought all the bi+ punnery had been discovered: the speakers are all on pan-els. Groan!

Read more and get your tickets here.