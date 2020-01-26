the Bisexual Agenda: ending January
Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month so this one is a little quieter than most weeks.
Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at Opening Doors London, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA.
Saturday and back to London for Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a drop-in kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.
Never been to a bi group before?
- For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.
- Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.
- For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here.
Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups.
Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!