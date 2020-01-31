LGBT History Month 2020

It’s LGBT History Month and there are a great many events around the country.

Here are some highlights: many have bi-related talks be they about the Bloomsbury group, bisexual community history, the life of William Shakespeare (one of the four icons chosen by the LGBT History Month national organisation this year) or writers exploring depiction of bisexuality in fiction.

Here are the ‘hub’ events – evenings, afternoons or full days of talks and more.

1 February: Stockport Central Library. Details here.

5 February. London, Bishopsgate Institute. Details here.

6 February. London, LSE. Details here.

8 February: Manchester People’s History Museum. Details here.

8 February: Leeds City Museum. Details here.

12 February: Stratford-on-Avon, Shakespeare Centre. Details here.

13 February: London, Royal Museum Greenwich. Details here.

15 February: Bedford Higgins centre. Details here.

8 February: Charleston, Sussex. Details here.

22 February: Birmingham Museum. Details here.

22 February: Liverpool Museum. Details here.

22 & 23 February: Brighton Pavilion. Details here.

29 February: Bolton Museum. Details here.

Late events in March:

10 March: Leicester LGBT Centre. Details here.