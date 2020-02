The Bisexual Agenda – Beginning February

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s the start of the month and there’s lots going on!

Tuesday is very busy! Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.

Manchester’s bi talky space meeting BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 730pm. More about BiPhoria here.

Also that night Leeds bi group meet for a beer and a natter from 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Look for the purple unicorn.

Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Then Birmingham‘s fortnightly Bi Boardgames evening is on Friday at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. They’ll be gaming from 6.30pm.

Never been to a bi group before?