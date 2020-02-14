Truss Survives Reshuffle

In the cabinet reshuffle today, Liz Truss has held on to the position of Women & Equalities Minister.

The changes in the government’s top team drew attention in particular when the Chancellor leave 11 Downing Street in a surprise resignation.

Truss argued last year that the word ‘equality’ was tainted and so her department should be renamed the Ministry of Freedom – explaining that it was time to give up fighting against intolerance and the promotion of prejudice as the role of an equality minister is to allow “people to do what they want to do with their lives”.

She was given the equality role in September, since when there has been a lack of action on the trans equality reforms from the government’s LGBT Action Plan.

Since the 2015 General Election the role has been held by Nicky Morgan, Justine Greening, Amber Rudd, Penny Mordaunt, Amber Rudd (again) and Liz Truss.