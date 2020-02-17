The Bisexual Agenda: 17 – 23 February

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Bunkhouse Bar. More about them here

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at Via, halfway along Canal Street. They are normally in one of the little corners to the back upstairs left of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

And Sheffield has a “free/donations” screening of bi film “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” that evening – tickets here.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.

Birmingham‘s fortnightly Bi Boardgames evening is on Friday at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. They’ll be gaming from 6.30pm.

Liverpool has its turn in the LGBT History Month limelight on Saturday including a talk on the modern story of bi organising in local groups like those mentioned here. That’s at Liverpool Museum, all day (bi talk around 3pm) – and it’s free.

Then on Sunday it’s back to Birmingham whose bi group have a coffee meet at Warehouse Cafe, 54-57 Allison Street, from 1.30pm to around 4.

Never been to a bi group before?