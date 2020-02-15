Lucifer: Extra Time?

Streaming video channel Netflix might be bringing back Lucifer for an extra season.

Gossip site TVLine reports that the network – which bought the show up when it was canned at the end of season three by previous broadcaster Fox – are pleased enough by the viewing figures that having produced seasons four and five, Netflix are trying to set it up for another run.

Lucifer has given us a smattering of bi characters, including Lucifer himself. As to whether it’s positive bi representation when just about every bi is a demon – well, we’re good with that when near enough everyone else is a demon too.

Season four dropped onto Netflix in May last year with season five expected soon. And now perhaps season six in a year from now?