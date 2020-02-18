Bi Fun In May

Big Bi Fun Day will return to Leicester in May.

The annual event is an afternoon out for bi+ people and is a family-friendly picnic kind of an afternoon – weather permitting! There is indoor space should the rain start.

Key points:

‘The Big Bi Fun Day is a family friendly social event that happens every May for people who are attracted to more than one gender, their friends, family, partners, children, and allies.’ say the organisers. Further:

‘It’s free! (But donations to help cover the cost of the event are most welcome.)

We have booked out all the downstairs rooms and the garden, although we may not have exclusive use of the venue so it will be a semi-public space.

What do people do at the event?