Katie Hill: scandal and suicide “couldn’t be my final story”

Former US Congresswoman Katie Hill gave a TV interview yesterday, for the first time after resigning her seat at the end of October last year.

When she quit Congress she announced her intention to work outside elected office to tackle the scourge of revenge porn, and an associated culture of misogynistic control that is threatened by powerful women in public life.

She took to ABC News on Thursday to discuss how sexism and biphobia played a part in the scandal that dragged her down – and argued that she left when she did to avoid the story playing out in the press to a point where her story discouraged other young women and minorities from wanting to enter into political life. Katie argues that the media circus could have driven her to end her life had she tried to brazen it out and hold on to her political office.

“I did not want to be a liability to my colleagues… we knew there were hundreds more images and text messages that – I did not know what they could be and how they could be taken out of context.”

She talked about the gendered and biphobic elements to reporting as the first pieces of revenge porn were being published and as she was threatened with further publication: “I think a lot of it is (that I’m bisexual) and also that I am a woman – but the bisexuality is a huge part of it, there is a fantasy element of it. There is biphobia that is rampant still, and certainly misunderstanding and it’s sensationalising – the headlines are much ‘better’ than just ‘oh, Congresswoman has affair with a former campaign staffer’.”

Her interview then turned to how she had seemed close to ending her life in the days after the media storm broke. Katie explained how thoughts of the impact on her family and other people who she felt it would “break” held her back from taking such a step.

“If the ultimate outcome was that this destroyed me, and – you know, I committed suicide, then what does that tell them?” she said of the young women she had inspired in her time as an out bi woman in Congress. “That can’t, that couldn’t, be my final story.”