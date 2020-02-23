The Bisexual Agenda: Ending February

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month so a little quieter than most weeks.

Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at Opening Doors London, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA.

On Thursday it’s back to London for the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.