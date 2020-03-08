Parliament talks LBT Health

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global LGBT+ Rights, in partnership with the National LGB&T Partnership, will hold a panel discussion on lesbian, bi and trans women’s health inequalities later this week.

The event is to be chaired by APPG LGBT+ Vice-Chair Baroness Barker, and is being held in part to mark Lesbian, Bisexual, and Trans Women’s Health Week. Liz Barker is the only out lesbian member of the House of Lords.

It will take place on Wednesday 11 March between 3-4.30pm.

Speakers include: