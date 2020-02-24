BiFest Wales names the day

This year’s BiFest in Swansea is set for Saturday 16th May at YMCA Swansea.

The event is a regular highlight of the bi calendar and while the timetable for it is not out yet, the usual pattern is one of a daytime set of discussion workshops and info stalls, followed by an evening of live music and dancing.

Once again it clashes with Big Bi Fun Day – but with that more than 100 miles away in Leicester it should be a fairly easy choice to make for most people.

Watch this space for more news of the event closer to the time.