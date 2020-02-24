PansexualiTea on Doctors

Daytime TV soap Doctors has explained the bi+ experience earlier today through the medium of tea.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen this done but we can’t remember it being done on a soap opera before.

New character PC Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) gets attraction to more than one gender explained to her by pansexual Emma Reid (Dido Miles) – the Forensic Medical Examiner on the regular team:

“You see, for me it has never really been about the gender. It’s about the person. I mean, take this tea.” “Go on” “For arguments sake. RIght. It’s peach flavour. And I like peach flavour, yeah? I’m comfortable with it. I’m used to it.” “Right…” “But then one day I hear about another flavour. “Ah. Passion fruit?” “Right. And I think. Well, just because I know I like peach flavour doesnt mean I can’t try passion fruit, does it?” “No. But are you experimenting with different flavours just for the sake of it?” “Oh no, no no, I’m just very attracted to this flavour.” “But wouldn’t you know by now what flavour you’re more suited to?” “Oh, I like all flavours. I always have done. It’s just that I find this passion fruit one particularly irresistable and I’d like to stick with it.” “Are you paying me a compliment?” “Well I’m trying to!” They kiss. “I’ve had better. But thanks.”

This teaser photo for Wednesday’s episode suggests someone’s going to be brewing up whatever kind of coffee suits either of them.

Emma and Jas have yet to compare labels on air, but Emma declared to work colleague Valerie on Friday’s episode that she was pansexual – albeit with an air of reluctance to label.