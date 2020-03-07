London: City Hall to talk LBT Health

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is hosting an event targeted at LGBTQ+ women as part of International Women’s Week and LBT Women’s Health Week.

The meeting will run from 10.00am to 1.00pm this Tuesday 10 March 2020, at City Hall.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ women’s health inequalities, to make it easier for service providers to empower service users, hear from agencies that support LGBTQ+ women, and to raise awareness from the audience who may have never considered the health issues outside of a cisheterosexist paradigm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear about the Mayor’s approach to health equality, and from a range of speakers including Professor Catherine Meads, Professor of Health, Anglia Ruskin University, Vicky Hobart, Head of Health at the Greater London Authority, and interact with a panel of health professionals, chaired by Dr Ronx Ikharia.

Spaces are limited and tickets must be booked via Kiran Moritz at kiran.moritz@london.gov.uk