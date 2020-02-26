You! Me! Us! We! says Pride London

Pride in London, the organiser of the city’s (and possibly UK’s) biggest Pride event, has announced its official theme for 2020: “You! Me! Us! We!”

They say: “in a climate where LGBT+ communities feel more divided than ever, this year’s theme calls out the crucial need for allyship in order to heal rifts between groups. As part of this year’s campaign, Pride in London is calling on communities to share the stories and moments that define allyship for them – showing why it’s important, and the opportunities it brings for individuals, groups and communities.”

They cite figures showing almost a third of LGBT+ people (32 per cent) have experienced some form of discrimination from others in their local LGBT+ community. In comparison, three in five black LGBT+ people (61 per cent) have experienced discrimination from other queer people because of their ethnicity*.

More than one in four bi women (27 per cent) and almost one in five bi men (18 per cent) have experienced discrimination from others in their local LGBT+ community, alongside more than a third of trans people (36 per cent). Nearly four in five women-loving-women (79 per cent) have experienced misogyny from other queer people.

Tom Stevens, Director of Marketing for Pride in London commented, “Historically, the Pride movement was built on a core foundation of us standing up for one another. As LGBT+ people, especially those from marginalised communities, continue to come under attack from many sides, this allyship is as important now as it has ever been. It’s down to all of us to celebrate identity, and make sure Pride in London is a pride for everyone. It’s down to You, Me, Us, We.”

Pride in London will be launching a national survey of LGBT+ people in the coming weeks to explore attitudes to allyship and the issues many communities still face.

To share your stories and to find out more about this year’s theme, visit prideinlondon.org/you-me-us-we.