It’s Zero Discrimination Day today, a date marked since 2014 that champions the right of everyone to live a full and productive life—and live it with dignity.

A host of organisations around the world will be marking the date, and highlighting different though it is mostly marked by HIV/AIDS projects.

UNAIDS – the United Nations project that started ZDD – say that for them this year’s Zero Discrimination Day is about focusing on “challenging the discrimination faced by women and girls in all their diversity in order to raise awareness and mobilise action to promote equality and empowerment for women and girls.”

“Although some countries have made laudable progress towards greater gender equality, discrimination against women and girls still exists everywhere. Intersecting with other forms of discrimination—based, for example, on income, race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity—these rights violations disproportionately harm women and girls. Ultimately, gender inequality affects everyone’s health and well-being. In many countries, laws that discriminate against women and girls remain in force, while laws that uphold women’s basic rights and protect them against harm and unequal treatment are far from the norm.”

In a specially made video (below) Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director says, “The struggle to beat AIDS is inseparable from the struggle for women’s rights and from the struggle against all forms of discrimination.”

Find out more here:

www.unaids.org/en/resources/documents/2020/2020_ZeroDiscrimination_spotlight