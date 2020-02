Streaming TV network Netflix has announced a fourth – and final – season of Atypical.

The show is centred on a teenage boy on the autistic spectrum, but it’s of particular interest to BCN readers as a show with a long running side-plot about his sister’s bisexuality.

While the fourth season is going to be made there isn’t an air date yet – so anyone with a Netflix account who hasn’t seen the programme yet has plenty of time to catch up on the previous three series.