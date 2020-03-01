Bisexual Health Month begins!

It’s March and that’s Bisexual Health Month – in the USA at least. But thanks to the way the English-speaking internet works, it’s kind of bi health month over here too.

Why a Bi Health Month?

In the 1980s and 1990s it was accepted within the gay equality movement that bisexuals somehow had it easier than lesbians and gay men, with reduced impacts of homophobia on our lives. Equality campaigns assumed bisexual experience to be a kind of “gay lite” and that changes that helped gay and lesbian people would naturally remove the impacts of biphobia or of homophobia on bi people.

But over the past 15 years or so – especially since publications like Bi Life and the Bisexuality Report – researchers have started separating out bisexual experience in their findings about the LGB/LGBT+ communities. What is often highlighted is that bi people experience worse health outcomes, both physical and mental, than either gay or straight people do.

2020 is the seventh year that leading US bi charity the Bisexual Resource Center has marked the Month, which traditionally uses the hashtag #BiHealthMonth. In past years there have been themes to the month such as ‘social health’ in 2017, ‘bi youth’ in 2016, or 2018’s focus on how to acheive change for the health of our bi communities.

This year’s theme is resilience. That is, the “process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or significant sources of stress.”

Resilience and health go hand-in-hand. Through supportive social connections, fostering wellness, and making meaning of hardships, people can develop resilience that not only empowers them to overcome the past, but also equips them to better weather future storms. We help effect those changes as individuals, as part of bi support organisations and networks, in wider LGBT and mainstream organisations, and through lobbying for political and policy change.

BRC say, “The bisexual+ community makes up the majority of the LGBTQ community and experiences significantly higher rates of physical, sexual, social, and emotional violence and disparities than gay and straight people, as well as worse physical, mental, and social health. In the face of these high hurdles, bisexuals+ have always persisted: shaping history, organizing alongside vulnerable communities, and defying odds.

“We weather storms under the bisexual+ umbrella, an encompassing term for anyone attracted to more than one gender, regardless of what labels they use. An umbrella that makes room for everyone’s unique identities and experiences is the best tool for increasing our community’s wellness.”

You can participate by posting online using #BiHealthMonth

Find out more at the #BiHealthMonth webpage: www.bihealthmonth.org