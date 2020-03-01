The Bisexual Agenda: 2 – 8 March

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s the start of the month and there’s lots going on!

Tuesday is very busy! Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.

Manchester’s bi talky space meeting BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 7.30pm. More about BiPhoria here.

Also that night Leeds bi group meet for a beer and a natter from 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Look for the purple unicorn.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.

Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Birmingham‘s fortnightly Bi Boardgames evening is on Friday at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. They’ll be gaming from 6.30pm.

Then on Saturday and it’s London’s Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.

Never been to a bi group before?