Raining on our Parade

News from New York: the Staten Island St Patrick’s Day parade went ahead yesterday – without one of its stars.

Miss Staten Island had come out as bisexual ahead of the weekend – perhaps inspired in part by the parade organisers’ ruling in February this year that LGBT+ groups were not allowed to take part on the grounds that to do so would “against the tenets of the Catholic Church”.

Carol Bullock, director of the (LGBT) Pride Center of Staten Island, told CBS that “We were asked if our organization had anything to do with sexual identity. We said ‘yes’, and we were told that this is not a parade for sexual identification.”

Ireland – a historic community link with which is the inspiration of the parade – has turned its back on homophobia and biphobia in the huge referendum endorsement of same-sex marriage in 2015. Should someone tell this half-decade-old breaking news to the Staten Island ‘Parade Committee of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians’?

Within 24 hours of publicly coming out as bisexual, Madison L’Insalata was told she was no longer invited onto the parade – and with just hours to go before it began.

Madison, 23, was crowned at the annual beauty pageant last November.

Madison wasn’t even told in person – the message was sent to Miss Staten Island organiser Jim Smith. He told CBS, “I was like stunned by the whole thing. I wasn’t prepared. He just said ‘we’re worried about her safety’, like he’s doing us a favour.”

Madison herself went along and watched the parade, commenting that “I am proud of Staten Island and I am proud of the title that I have because I know that myself and all the other girls involved do a lot of really great things for our community. So it’s a shame that this really great community event, we ended up not being allowed to be a part of.”

We know what you’re thinking – and yes, St Patrick’s Day is not until March 17th. On a related note, happy St David’s Day to our Welsh readers.