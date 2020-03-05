LGBT Book Fest Set for June

The 11th annual LGBT Bold Strokes Book Festival is set for the first weekend of June.

Tickets are £3 per day for the event which runs across Saturday 6th & Sunday 7th June.

It is in the centre of Nottingham on the top floor of the local Waterstones bookshop.

Authors presenting this year include Anna Larner, Mickey Brent, Crin Claxton, Ileandra Young, Cari Hunter, Brey Willows, Justine Saracen and more.

Tickets are on sale here. There’s a processing fee of 72p on top of the £3.