Bi: Britain’s Fastest Growing Sexuality

Latest figures show Britain has more bisexuals – and fewer straight people – than ever before.

Research released yesterday by the Office for National Statistics charts the number of people identifying as bi, straight or gay in their annual surveys – and the proportion of the population identifying as bi is up again, now to 0.9% of the population.

In 2014 bis made up just 0.5% of the population according to the ONS – so the prevalence of bisexuality has almost doubled inside five years.

More people still identify as gay or lesbian than as bi in this survey, but homosexual identities are not growing as fast – up from 1.1% to 1.4% over the same five year period.

Meanwhile he rate of identifying as ‘other’ – which will include some people who strongly label as pansexual or polysexual rather  than bi – has doubled in the same period from 0.3% to 0.6%.

But that makes bisexuality the fastest growing identity category in the UK according to the ONS – up 0.4% against 0.3% increases for ‘gay’ and ‘other’.

As Derek Jarman famously observed “heterosexuality is not normal, it’s just common”, and the growth in all these other categories is matched by a decreate over time from 95.3% of the population saying they were straight in 2014 to 94.6% in 2018.  That represents some 53 million people aged 16 and over.

Sexual orientation, as a percentage, UK, 2014 to 2018 (chart: ONS)
Sexual orientation 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Heterosexual or straight 95.3 95.2 95.0 95.0 94.6
Gay or lesbian 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.4
Bisexual 0.5 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.9
Other 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.6
Do not know or refuse 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.3 2.5

Source: Office for National Statistics – Annual Population Survey

Gender Divide

The ONS note a gender difference in the sexual orientation figures:

“2.5% of men identified themselves as LGB, compared with 2.0% of women. More than twice the proportion of men (1.9%) compared with women (0.9%) identified as gay or lesbian.

“Conversely, a higher proportion of women than men identified as bisexual, at 1.1% and 0.6% respectively.

“This represents a continuation of a trend that has been observed back to 2014, where a higher proportion of men than women identify as gay or lesbian and a higher proportion of women than men identify as bisexual.”

It is an interesting question as to whether women are somehow genetically more likely to be bisexual than men, or (as would seem more likely to us at BCN) whether the different social pressures and social acceptability of bisexuality by gender means that people who might otherwise be recorded as bi men are more likely to label as straight or gay instead.

Like other ONS statistics, these numbers categorise everyone as either female or male.

