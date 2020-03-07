Bi: Britain’s Fastest Growing Sexuality

Latest figures show Britain has more bisexuals – and fewer straight people – than ever before.

Research released yesterday by the Office for National Statistics charts the number of people identifying as bi, straight or gay in their annual surveys – and the proportion of the population identifying as bi is up again, now to 0.9% of the population.

In 2014 bis made up just 0.5% of the population according to the ONS – so the prevalence of bisexuality has almost doubled inside five years.

More people still identify as gay or lesbian than as bi in this survey, but homosexual identities are not growing as fast – up from 1.1% to 1.4% over the same five year period.

Meanwhile he rate of identifying as ‘other’ – which will include some people who strongly label as pansexual or polysexual rather than bi – has doubled in the same period from 0.3% to 0.6%.

But that makes bisexuality the fastest growing identity category in the UK according to the ONS – up 0.4% against 0.3% increases for ‘gay’ and ‘other’.

As Derek Jarman famously observed “heterosexuality is not normal, it’s just common”, and the growth in all these other categories is matched by a decreate over time from 95.3% of the population saying they were straight in 2014 to 94.6% in 2018. That represents some 53 million people aged 16 and over.