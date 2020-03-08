Pan MP launches Party Leadership Bid

Oxford MP Layla Moran today announced her bid for the Liberal Democrat party leadership.

Moran was elected in Oxford West & Abingdon in the snap election of the summer of 2017 and held her seat at last year’s winter snap election.

On her leadership campaign website she says she wants to, “fight to ensure education and equality of opportunity. To properly tackle the climate crisis, and to better engage in cooperative, progressive politics.”

She came out as pansexual at the start of 2020 and talked about her relationship with another woman, being harassed by the media over her sexual orientation in the 2019 election campaign, and being one of several LGBT people in her immediate family.

The party is currently being led by Ed Davey, the MP who moved the abolition of Section 28 in Wales and England in 2003. Ed took over following the loss of Jo Swinson’s parliamentary seat in the December General Election – Swinson had been the first government minister to send a public message of support for Bi Visibility Day in 2013.

The other currently declared contender for the Lib Dem leadership is German-born Wera Hobhouse, MP for Bath. It is widely expected Davey will also throw his hat into the ring.

While the Lib Dems are choosing their leader Labour are also engaged in a leadership contest, however their sole openly bi+ MP has not chosen to put her name forward.