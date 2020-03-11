Canada set to outlaw “cure therapy”

Canada seems set to outlaw most fake ‘therapy’ that promises to turn bisexual and gay people straight, and transgender people cis.

While allowing informed adults to seek out such treatment if they wish, a new government bill would create five new offences:

(a) causing a person to undergo conversion therapy against the person’s will;

(b) causing a child to undergo conversion therapy;

(c) doing anything for the purpose of removing a child from Canada with the intention that the child undergo conversion therapy outside Canada;

(d) advertising an offer to provide conversion therapy; and

(e) receiving a financial or other material benefit from the provision of conversion therapy.

The sentences for these new crimes could be up to five years imprisonment.

The bill published yesterday by David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General was set in motion late last year.

With the hung parliament following last year’s Canadian General Election, the governing Liberal Party will need support from at least one other parliamentary group to get the law through – but it seems likely either the NDP or BQ will support the measure, if not both.