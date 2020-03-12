First Pride falls to Coronavirus

Pride season is about to begin – just as government and wider society starts to take measures to slow the spread of covid-19.

The first Pride to cancel is Trans Pride Scotland, which was to be held in Paisley. This was coming at the start of the pack on 28 March – almost perfectly halfway between the winter Student Pride in London and Bury LGBT Pride in April.

Last year’s Trans Pride Scotland was in Dundee and the 2018 event was in Edinburgh.

The organisers tweeted on Wednesday:

“With the recent spike in Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in Scotland (36 as of posting), it would be irresponsible of us to ignore the potential risks for transmission that could arise from facilitating this public event. “We are deeply disappointed and very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause and we hope you can understand our reasoning.

In the meantime, if you would like to support the wider trans community in Scotland, then please voice your support for Gender Recognition Act reform via the Scottish Government consultation by the 17th of March (more on that here).



The cancellation comes less than a fortnight after tickets went on sale. This move was perhaps inevitable as the shifting situation with covid-19 and advice on what to do from the UK has taken shape in those two weeks. While the UK government has not yet banned big gatherings of people, measures along those lines are being taken in other countries and it would seem likely they will follow here.